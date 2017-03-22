Duke freshman Jayson Tatum is heading to the NBA draft

Expect the expected – Jayson Tatum is headed to the NBA draft.
Duke announced Wednesday that Tatum, a 6-8, 2-5-pound freshman wing, would enter the draft, becoming the 10th Blue Devils rookie since 1999 to declare. He could become Duke’s eighth lottery pick in the span; Duke has a record 21 lottery picks.
In the last six years, Duke has produced at least one first-round pick.
Tatum averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds, second among ACC freshmen in both categories, after missing the first eight games of the season to a sprained foot.
Jay Smooth. NBA next. #TheBrotherhood forever. pic.twitter.com/kFl5BCQcRL— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 22, 2017
March 22, 2017
The St. Louis native garnered All-ACC freshmen honors and averaged 22 points in a spectacular performance during Duke’s ACC tournament title run in New York earlier this month.
“I’m excited to take the next step in pursuing my lifelong dream of playing basketball at the highest level possible,” Tatum said in the release.
A versatile Tatum set a Duke single-season record with six games with at least 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Tatum posted 26 double-figure scoring games, including seven 20-point games.
“I have absolutely loved coaching Jayson Tatum,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in the release. “His skill and work ethic will make him a star in the NBA. Whichever team selects him will be getting a humble, thoughtful and talented young man whom we are proud to call a member of the Duke Basketball brotherhood.”
Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan
Comments