Photo Gallery: Tar Heels in Memphis for NCAA South Regional | 03.23.17

North Carolinas Nate Britt (0) touches the logo for the NCAA South Regional as he heads to the court with teammates Joel Berry II and Justin Jackson for practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) listens to question from the media with teammate Theo Pinson (1) prior to the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams fields questions during a press conference on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams waves to fans as he watches his team practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) talks with teammate Kenny Williams (24) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams passes to his players during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN. North Carolina will face Butler on Friday night in Memphis in the NCAA South Region semi-finals.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Stilman White (30) work out during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN. North Carolina will face Butler on Friday night in Memphis in the NCAA South Region semi-finals.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his players during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) works on his jump shot during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams flashes a smile as he watches his team practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) works on his jump shot during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis sports custom Jumpman shoes during practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) works on his free throw shots during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams hands the ball to Isaiah Hicks during Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his team watch Isaiah Hicks try an acrobatic dunk during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team at the conclusion of their practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans wait for the North Carolina basketball team to leave the court and sign autographs following their practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolinas Justin Jackson (44) goes to the basket for a dunk during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Nine-year-old Jayden Cooley of Memphis, TN waits for an autograph from North Carolina’s Tony Bradley following the Tar Heels' practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans wait for the North Carolina basketball team to leave the court and sign autographs following their practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams autographs photographs for fans following the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams tosses an autographed basketball back to a fan following the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN. North Carolina will face Butler on Friday night in Memphis in the NCAA South Region semi-finals.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com