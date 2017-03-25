Photo Gallery: North Carolina advances in NCAA with with over Butler |03.24.17

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson leaves the Peabody Hotel with his teammates as they head to FedExForum for their NCAA Tournament game against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) is introduced before UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) is introduced into the starting line up for the Tar Heels NCAA Tournament game against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) greets Butler’s Andrew Chrabascz (45) during the introduction of the starting line ups on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.a
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) puts up a shot against Butler’s Andrew Chrabascz (45) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk in the first half of the Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament game against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams on the bench with an injury celebrates an early lead over Butler in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3), right, and the bench celebrate a three-pointer by Luke Maye during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Butler’s Tyler Lewis (1) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Butler’s Kamar Baldwin (3) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) heads back downcourt after making a basket during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) and Butler's Tyler Wideman (4) go for the loose ball during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot against Butler’s Kethan Savage (11) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot against Butler’s Kethan Savage (11) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Butler's Kethan Savage (11), left, and Butler's Tyler Wideman (4), right, fight with North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) for the rebound during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina fans, and alumni, Michael Stutts, left and Thomas Lutz of Dallas, Texas cheer an early lead over Butler during the first half on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's head coach Roy Williams talks with an official during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot against Butler’s Nate Fowler (51) in the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) pulls in a rebound from Butler's Tyler Wideman (4) during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) applauds an early North Carolina lead during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24), left, and North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) celebrate a three-pointer by Luke Maye during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0), left, and North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) knock the ball from Butler's Kelan Martin (30) during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot between Butler’s Kamar Baldwin (3) and Tyler Wideman (4) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, T
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina fans, and alumni, Michael Stutts, left and Thomas Lutz of Dallas, Texas cheer an early lead over Butler during the first half on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot against Butler’s Kethan Savage (11) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson looks to the officials for a foul call after falling to the court during the first half against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Butler's Tyler Lewis (1) shoots as North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and Butler’s Andrew Chrabascz (45) chase down a loose ball during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team on offense during the first half against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Butler’s Andrew Chrabascz (45) and North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) console North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) after Berry drew a hard foul from Butler’s Tyler Wideman (4) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's head coach Roy Williams yells to his team during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) keeps the ball from Butler's Andrew Chrabascz (45) during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) secures one of his game high 16 rebounds during the first half against against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN. Maye also scored 16 points in the Tar Heels’ win over Butler.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Butler's Nate Fowler (51) fouls North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44), right, fights for a rebound with Butler's Andrew Chrabascz (45) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) collides with Butler’s Andrew Chrabascz (45) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) collides with Butler’s Andrew Chrabascz (45) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) collieds with Butler’s Andrew Chrabascz (45) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) passes to Theo Pinson (1) as Butler's Kamar Baldwin (3) pressures him during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Rameses points to the fans during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks to his team during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) pulls down an offensive rebound during the first half against Butler’s Avery Woodson (0) during their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) pulls down an offensive rebound during the first half against Butler’s Avery Woodson (0) during their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) pulls down an offensive rebound during the first half against Butler’s Avery Woodson (0) during their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) drives around Butler's Avery Woodson (0) during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's head coach Roy Williams talks with Isaiah Hicks (4) during the first half of UNC's game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket past Butler’s Nate Fowler (51) during the second half on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called against his team during the second half against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams, out with an injury, leads the cheers from the bench with Kennedy Meeks (3) and Justin Jackson (44) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) cheers on his teammates during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by is team during the second half against Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) pulls in the rebound from Butler's Avery Woodson (0) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) shoots as Butler's Tyler Wideman (4) defends during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
UNC cheerleaders perform during a timeout in the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against Butler’s Andrew Chrabascz (45) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN. Maye scored 16 points in the Tar Heels’ win over Butler.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) pulls in a rebound in front of Butler's Avery Woodson (0) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) tries to pull the ball from Butler's Kelan Martin (30) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives past Butler's Nate Fowler (51) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells to his team during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells to his team during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with Justin Jackson (44) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Butler's Tyler Wideman (4), right, is called for the foul as he runs into North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) in the second half during UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) passes around the pressure by Butler's Tyler Lewis (1) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Butler’s Kamar Baldwin (3) tries for a steal from North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) during the second half on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) passes out of the pressure by Butler's Kamar Baldwin (3) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) drives around Butler's Tyler Wideman (4) during the second half of UNC's 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA Tournament South Regional semifinal at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Friday, March 24, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot over Butler’s Kamar Baldwin (3) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Butler’s Avery Woodson (0) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN. Jackson score 24 points in the Tar Heels’ 92-80 victory over Butler.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket for two of his game high 26 point in the second half against Butler during their NCAA Tournament game on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams shakes hands with Butler coach Chris Holtmann following the Tar Heels’ 92-80 victory on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Butler’s Kelan Martin (30) and his teammates leave the court following their 92-80 loss to North Carolina on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina chancellor Carol Folt and athletic director Bubba Cunningham head to the locker room following the Tar Heels’ 92-80 victory over Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams leaves the court following the Tar Heels win over Butler on Friday, March 24, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com