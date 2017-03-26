Photo Gallery: Tar Heels advance to Final Four with win over Kentucky | 03.26.17

North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) reacts after hitting the game winning shot during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and his teammate stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks with North Carolina head coach Roy Williams before UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Kentucky coach John Calipari leave the court arm in arm prior to their game in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Kentucky coach John Calipari reacts to a foul against his team in the first half against North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his bench react after opening a lead over Kentucky during the first half in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Kentucky coach John Calipari directs his team on offense in the first half against North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) forces a turnover by Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe (13) during the first half in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox (0) splits through the North Carolina defense of Kennedy Meeks (3), Theo Pinson (1) and Joel Berry II (2) during the first half in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) get a dunks over Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox (0) during the first half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4), left, and Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) go after the ball during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3), right, blocks a shot by Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1), right, and Joel Berry II (2), left, guard Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Kennedy Meeks (3) trap Kentucky’s Edrice Adebayo (3) and force a turnover during the first half in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) slams in two during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with Joel Berry II (2) as he comes off the court after being injured during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017. Berry would leave the court but return to the game.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) blocks a shot by Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe (13) during the first half in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Stilman White (30) falls after being fouled during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Stilman White (30) drives to the basket against Kentucky’s Derek Willis (35) during the first half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Kentucky’s Dominique Hawkins (25) during the first half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells to his team during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) battles for a rebound with Kentucky’s Derek Willis (35) during the first half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) shoots as Kentucky's Isaac Humphries (15) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells to his team during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Kentucky’ s Derek Willis (35) during the first half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0), right, and Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) fight for the ball during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3), left, and Isaiah Hicks (4) block the shot by Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) during the first half of UNC's game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot against Kentucky’s Derek Willis (35) during the second half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) and North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) pressure Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot against Kentucky’s Isaac Humphries (15) during the second half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks with Theo Pinson (1) during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket for two of his 11 points during the second half against Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) shoots as Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) defends during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) launches a three point shot over Kentucky’s Derek Willis (35) during the second half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) gets ready to knock the ball away from Kentucky's Dominique Hawkins (25) as North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) also pressures during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Kentucky’s Derek Willis (35) collides with North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the second half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) blocks the shot by Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) in the second half during UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Stilman White (30) takes a hand in the face from Kentucky’s Isaac Humphries (15) during the second half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) looks for room to pass as Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) guards him during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives to the basket against Kentucky’s Isaac Humphries (15) during the second half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) pulls in a rebound from Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) pulls in a rebound from Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks the shot by Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the closing minute of play against Kentucky during the second half of the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is pumped late in the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) passes the ball to Luke Maye (32) with 2.6 seconds to play, before Maye hit the game winning shot with :03 remaining in the game to give North Carolina a 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up the game winning shot with :03 reaming in the game to give North Carolina a 75-73 victory in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) hits the game winning shot during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) hits the game winning shot during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) reacts after hitting the game winning shot during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) celebrates with North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) after making the shot while being fouled during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) embraces Luke Maye (32) and Joel Berry II (2) and joins the celebration after Maye hit the game winning shot with :03 reaming in the game to give North Carolina a 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Theo Pinson (1) embrace Luke Maye (32) after he hit the game winning shot with :03 reaming in the game to give North Carolina a 75-73 victory in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) hugs Joel Berry II (2) after hitting the game winning shot during the second half of UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Theo Pinson (1) embrace Luke Maye (32) after he hit the game winning shot with :03 reaming in the game to give North Carolina a 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) embraces Nate Britt (0) and Kenny Williams (24) as they begin their celebration after defeating Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) embraces Theo Pinson (1) as they begin their celebration following the Tar Heels’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky as his teammates cut down the nets in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Kentucky coach John Calipari leaves the court following the Wildcats 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Kentucky’s Isaac Humphries (15) leaves the court following the Wildcats 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Kentucky’s Derek Willis (35) leaves the court following the Wildcats 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) gets a hug from North Carolina’s strength and conditioning coordinator Jonas Sahratian as they cerebrate their 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis,
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and his teammates celebrate their 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams celebrates with his team following their 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams celebrates with his team following their 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams, Kennedy Meeks (3), Nate Britt (0) and Isaiah Hicks (4) accept the South Regional championship trophy following their 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3), Nate Britt (0) and Isaiah Hicks (4) accept the South Regional championship trophy following their 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky as his teammates cut down the nets in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) climbs the ladder to cut down the net following the Tar Heels’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) cuts down the net following the Tar Heels’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) cuts down the net following the Tar Heels’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams climbs the ladder to cut down the nets following the Tar Heels’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams cuts down the net following the Tar Heels’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com