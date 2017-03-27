UNC’s Luke Maye gets standing ovation at 8 a.m. business class

Luke Maye had a legendary night, but still made it to his 8 a.m. Business 101 class at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, where he received a warm welcome.
Twitter user Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) of Pinehurst posted a video showing Maye receiving a standing ovation after taking a seat in the front row.
Maye, a sophomore forward at North Carolina, hit an 18-footer from the left side, with less than a second left on the clock, to beat Kentucky 75-72 on March 26 and send the Tar Heels to the Final Four. The Heels will next face Oregon on March 31 at about 9 p.m.
The video was shared by media outlets and Twitter accounts across the country, including Yahoo Sports, NCAA March Madness and Bleacher Report.
