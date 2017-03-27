ACC

March 27, 2017 10:55 AM

UNC’s Luke Maye gets standing ovation at 8 a.m. business class

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

Luke Maye had a legendary night, but still made it to his 8 a.m. Business 101 class at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, where he received a warm welcome.

Twitter user Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) of Pinehurst posted a video showing Maye receiving a standing ovation after taking a seat in the front row.

Maye, a sophomore forward at North Carolina, hit an 18-footer from the left side, with less than a second left on the clock, to beat Kentucky 75-72 on March 26 and send the Tar Heels to the Final Four. The Heels will next face Oregon on March 31 at about 9 p.m.

The video was shared by media outlets and Twitter accounts across the country, including Yahoo Sports, NCAA March Madness and Bleacher Report.

UNC's Luke Maye hits game-winner to down Kentucky

Watch a time lapse as North Carolina's Luke Maye hits the game-winner to defeat Kentucky in the NCAA tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN, on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

VIDEO: North Carolina's Luke Maye, with a cameo by Theo Pinson, talks about his winning shot in the Tar Heels victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Related content

ACC

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

View more video

Sports Videos