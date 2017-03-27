Franklin Street Celebrations Over The Years

Franklin Street seethed, roared and burned as Tar Heel fans celebrated their NCAA triumph in 2009.
SHAWN ROCCO
News & Observer file photo
Tar Heel fans celebrate at the intersection of West Franklin St. and North Columbia St. UNC's 83-69 victory over Villanova Saturday April 4, 2009, in Chapel Hill.
Ethan Hyman
News & Observer file photo
Tar Heel fans celebrate UNC's 83-69 victory over Villanova Saturday April 4, 2009, in Chapel Hill.
Ethan Hyman
News & Observer file photo
Jim Wilde and his wife Melinda Wilde wave a Carolina flag down Franklin Street as they celebrate the Tar Heels' 75-70 win over Illinois in the NCAA Championship in 2006.
SHAWN ROCCO
News & Observer file photo
SHAWN ROCCO
News & Observer file photo
A photo montage of Franklin Street after the Tar Heels beat Illinois for the NCAA Championship in 2005.
SHAWN ROCCO
News & Observer file photo
UNC fans gather around one of four bonfires on Franklin Street in 2006. The crowd fueled the fire with anything flammable they could get their hands on including their own clothes.
SHAWN ROCCO
SHAWN ROCCO
A view of the 2009 Franklin Street celebration.
Shawn Rocco
News & Observer file photo
A couple kisses in the middle of hte celebration on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, NC after the Tar Heels defeated Georgetown to win the 1982 National Championship.
Scott Sharpe
UNC fans splattered in Carolina blue paint, celebrate on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, NC after the Tar Heels defeated Georgetown to win the 1982 National Championship over Georgetown.
Scott Sharpe
UNC fans celebrate from atop a tree on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, NC after UNC's National Championship win over Georgetown in 1982.
Scott Sharpe
A WRAL news van was splattered with paint following in an alley just off of Franklin Street after the Tar Heels won the 1982 National Championship.
Scott Sharpe
A still photo taken from video and released by the Chapel Hill Police Dept. showing a car just after it was overturned on Franklin Street during the 2001 celebration after UNC's basketball victory over Duke.
Fans jump through a fire set in the middle of Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2001, as they celebrate No. 4 North Carolina's 85-83 win over No. 2 Duke in Durham, N.C.
JON GARDINER
Chapel Hill Police officer B. Smith surveys the crowd on Franklin street while reporting what he sees on his radio during Thursday night's celebration of Carolina's win over Duke.
Jon Gardiner
News & Observer file photo
UNC fans celebrate and jump over bonfires on Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill on Thursday, February 20, 2014 after UNC beat Duke.
Al Drago
newsobserver.com
After the Tar Heels' 85-83 win over the Duke Blue Devils in 2001, University of North Carolina students celebrate around an fire on Franklin Street.
Scott Lewis
News & Observer file photo
After the Tar Heels' 85-83 win over the Duke Blue Devils, University of North Carolina students celebrate around a fire on Franklin Street.
Scott Lewis
News & Observer file photo