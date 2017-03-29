Duke prospects and signees plenty in McDonald’s All-American game

The McDonald’s All-American game tonight will feature two Duke signees, and three Duke prospects. One of those prospects, Kevin Knox, is also interested in North Carolina.
Knox, a 6-9, 205-pound wing player, from Tampa Catholic in Tampa, will play for the East Team. Along with Duke and UNC, Knox is also interested in Kentucky and Florida State.
He’ll be joined on the East team by another Duke prospect, Mohamed Bamba, a 6-11 207-pound forward and Trevon Duval, a 6-3, 190-pound point guard. Bamba is also interested in Kentucky, Texas, Arizona and Michigan. Duval is also interested in Kansas, Seton Hall, Arizona and Baylor.
Duke signee Wendell Carter, a 6-10, 262-pound forward, from Pace Academy in Atlanta, will play for the East team, while fellow signee Gary Trent Jr., a 6-5, 200-pound guard, from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., will play for the West.
Each of the players are rated five-stars.
The boy’s game starts at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. The girl’s game starts at 5 p.m. The game will be played in Chicago.
The girl’s East team features one UNC recruit, Janelle Bailey. Bailey, a 6-3, center, played for Providence Day in Charlotte. The girl’s west team features one Duke recruit, Jade Williams. Williams played for The Colony in Texas.
