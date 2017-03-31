Photo Gallery: North Carolina prepares for Final Four game against Oregon | 03.31.17

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2), Theo Pinson (1), Justin Jackson (44), Isaiah Hicks (4) and Kennedy Meeks (3) leave their locker room for a set of media interviews on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina Luke Maye (32) takes questions from reporters in the Tar Heels’ locker room on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Name plates for lockers for all of the North Carolina coaches inside the Tar Heels locker room on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams slips into the Tar Heels' locker room past media members for a beverage before heading to a press conference on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams laughs during a press conference prior to the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) smiles at teammate Theo Pinson (1) as they field questions from the media on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) contemplates his answer during a press conference prior to the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams fields questions during a press conference prior to their practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina senior Nate Britt (0) cracks a smile as he and his teammates enter the court for their practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) enters the court with his teammates for practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina senior Kennedy Meeks enters the court with his teammates for practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams enters the court for the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC head coach Roy Williams laughs and signals a score as Luke Maye (32) reacts after a shot by teammate Theo Pinson (1) as the Tar Heels hold their open practice Friday, March 31, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Heels will play Oregon Saturday in the semi-final game.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams laughs during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams jokes with Pete Gillen on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Kenny Williams (24) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches Justin Jackson (44) attempt to make consecutive long range shots as the Tar Heels practice for their NCAA national semi-final game against Oregon on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) watches as coach Roy Williams wields his whistle as the Tar Heels complete their practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
A panorama photo from the top row of seats as the Tar Heels hold their open practice Friday, March 31, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Heels will play Oregon Saturday in the semi-final game.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) makes photographs during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC head coach Roy Williams tosses a ball back to Kennedy Meeks (not pictured) as the Tar Heels hold their open practice Friday, March 31, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Heels will play Oregon Saturday in the semi-final game.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) works on his shot during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) works on his shooting form during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC head coach Roy Williams watches his team from mid-court as the Tar Heels hold their open practice Friday, March 31, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Heels will play Oregon Saturday in the semi-final game.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams works with his team during practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) works out with his teammates during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) falls to the court after a one on one with teammate Joel Berry II (2) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) leans into teammate Theo Pinson (1) during the Tar Heels’ practice for their NCAA national semi-final game against Oregon on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) works out with Justin Jackson (44) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) reacts after sinking a three point basket during practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches the Tar Heels complete their practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis laughs with the players during the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team shoot during practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) waves to fans at the conclusion of the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) waves to fans as he leaves the court with his teammate following the Tar Heels' practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC head coach Roy Williams is surrounded by media and fans as he signs autographs after the Tar Heels hold their open practice Friday, March 31, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Heels will play Oregon Saturday in the semi-final game.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams signs autographs following the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams returns a basketball to a fan after autographing it following the Tar Heels’ practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC head coach Roy Williams tosses a ball back to a fan after the Tar Heels hold their open practice Friday, March 31, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Heels will play Oregon Saturday in the semi-final game.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams stops to talk with Virginia’s London Perrantes as the Tar Heels leave the court and the college all star team enters to play on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
