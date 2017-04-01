Live blogging the Final Four from Franklin Street, Smith Center

7:15 Top of the Hill
Emily Geerdes’ shirt says “Carolina” but it’s the only one here written in garnet. The Gamecocks of South Carolina are the story of the tournament so far, outplaying their seventh seed and toppling Duke on the way to the school’s first Final Four.
Geerdes, a 1985 graduate from South Carolina, and her family have been along for the ride.
“We had tickets for the game here (in Greensboro), but in North Carolina’s infinite wisdom, it ended up going to South Carolina,” Geerdes said of the first and second round games moved because of HB2. “The planets got aligned that Sunday night. We got to see the Tar Heels win, then we got to see Duke lose at the hands of (the Gamecocks). That just doesn’t happen.”
An all-Carolina final would certainly mean a lot to the Geerdes family. They’ve had season tickets in the Dean Dome for 15 years, she said, and her father, a UNC grad himself, used to sing the Carolina Fight Song as a bedtime lullaby.
“It’s been the most incredible March Madness I’ve ever experienced, and we’ve been going to the first round for over 10 years,” Geerdes said. “To tell you the honest truth, I didn’t want anybody to play tonight. Both of my teams have been flying high all week.”
Maybe it’s the fact they’re neighbors, or wanting to avoid the number one see Zags in the final, or maybe they just like a good story, but most of the Top of the Hill crowd has adopted the Gamecocks for the night’s first game.
6:57 p.m. Smith Center
Seats are starting to fill up in the Dean Smith Center, as North Carolina fans prepare to watch the Tar Heels play the Oregon Ducks in the second Final Four game of the evening.
The arena has not quite reached a quarter full but it’s still early. Some fans have arrived early to watch the first game between South Carolina and Gonzaga on a few big television screens.
UNC plays Oregon at approximately 8:49 p.m.
The winner of the UNC-Oregon game will face the winner of the South Carolina-Gonzaga game in the NCAA national championship.
5:55 p.m. Four Corners
With the first game less than 30 minutes from tipping off, only a few seats are unoccupied at the famous Franklin Street bar and restaurant. Appropriate menu items -- like the Number 23 (char broiled chicken on a toasted bun with mushrooms, red peppers, provolone cheese and herb mayo) -- are being gobbled down.
Even the restrooms are in the spirit. A small Oregon car magnet has been placed in the men’s room urinal for, well, target practice
More updates to come.
Comments