Photo Gallery: Meeks leads North Carolina to win over Oregon | 04.01.17

UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) and Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) tip off the ball Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC sophomore Sallie Allen, center, high-fives Matt Arbeiter outside the University of Phoenix Stadium before North Caorlina's game against Oregon in the Final Four in Glendale, AZ Saturday, April 1, 2017.
UNC sophomores Sallie Allen, center, along with Annie Ruhmann, right, along with Chrisitan Hicks and Janie Pearce, walk outside the University of Phoenix Stadium before North Carolina's game against Oregon in NCAA national semifinal in Glendale, AZ Saturday, April 1, 2017.
UNC sophomores Janie Pearce, left, Sallie Allen, center, Annie Ruhmann, right, and Chrisitan Hicks, back walk outside the University of Phoenix Stadium before North Carolina's game against Oregon in NCAA national semifinal in Glendale, AZ Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson and his teammates arrive for their game against Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks and his teammates arrive for their game against Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina starters, from left,Kennedy Meeks (3), Isaiah Hicks (4), Theo Pinson (1), Joel Berry II (2) and Justin Jackson (44) huddle before the start of their game against Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Oregon’s Jordan Bell (1) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Oregon’s Jordan Bell (1) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on defense during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game against Oregon on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Oregon’s Dylan Ennis (31) tries for a steal from North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) pulls in a rebound between Oregon's Dylan Ennis (31) and Oregon's Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams argues with the official during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game against Oregon on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams cheers on his team during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) shoots as Oregon's Dillon Brooks (24) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot against Oregon’s Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) goes in for a first half shot against Oregon forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35). Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) steals the ball from Oregon's Payton Pritchard (3) during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) steals the ball from Oregon's Payton Pritchard (3) during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) shoots as \Oregon's Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) in the first half of play. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Oregon’s Dylan Ennis (31) drives to the basket against North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0), left, and North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) pressure Oregon's Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) in the first half of play Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Oregon’s Jordan Bell (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) fights for the rebound with Oregon's Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives around Oregon's Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) celebrates during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) shoots as Oregon's Jordan Bell (1) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) congratulates teammate Nate Britt (0) after cutting into the Oregon lead during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Meeks lead North Carolina with 14 points in the first half.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) congratulates teammate Nate Britt (0) after cutting into the Oregon lead during the first half of their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Meeks lead North Carolina with 14 points in the first half.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams, frustrated after a turnover, grits his teeth during the second half of the Tar Heels’ NCAA National semifinal game against Oregon on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams, frustrated after a turnover, take a seat on his stool during the second half of the Tar Heels’ NCAA National semifinal game against Oregon on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams, frustrated after a turnover, turns to lecture his players on the bench during the second half of the Tar Heels’ NCAA National semifinal game against Oregon on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Luke Maye (32) after a turnover during the second half of the Tar Heels’ NCAA National semifinal game against Oregon on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) chases after a loose ball with Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey (5) during the second half in their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) defends Oregon’s Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half during the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2), Justin Jackson (44), Nate Britt (0), Kennedy Meeks (3) and Theo Pinson (1) huddle during a time out in the second half against Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Oregon coach Dana Altman reacts during the second half against North Carolina in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams tell his players to secure the ball during the second half of the Tar Heels’ NCAA National semifinal game against Oregon on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) puts up a shot over Oregon’s Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half during the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) goes after a loose ball with Oregon’s Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) during the second half in their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) gets a dunk during the second half against Oregon for two of his game high 25 points in the Tar Heels’ 77-76 victory in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) gets a dunk during the second half against Oregon for two of his game high 25 points in the Tar Heels’ 77-76 victory in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) gets a dunk during the second half against Oregon for two of his game high 25 points in the Tar Heels’ 77-76 victory in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket in the second half against Oregon during the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) reacts after sinking a three point basket to give the Tar Heels a 46-38 lead in the second half against Oregon during the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) reacts after sinking a three point basket to give the Tar Heels a 46-38 lead in the second half against Oregon during the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) and North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) pressure Oregon's Jordan Bell (1), causing him to turnover the ball during the second half UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) is pumped during the second half of UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5), right and North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) defend Oregon's Dylan Ennis (31) during the second half UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) drills a 3-pointer during the second half of UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) goes up to block a shot by Oregon guard Casey Benson (2) in the second half of play. UNC defeated Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) slows down Oregon's Dillon Brooks (24) during the second half UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) pressures Oregon's Payton Pritchard (3) during the second half of UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells to his team during the second half of UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) secures an offensive rebound over Oregon’s Payton Pritchard (3) and Dylan Ennis (31) in the second of the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and Oregon's Jordan Bell (1) go after the loose ball during the second half UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Oregon’s Jordan Bell (1) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) in the second half during their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) and Oregon's Jordan Bell (1) go after the ball during UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket past Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey (5) in the second half during the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) looks for help as the Oregon defense converges on him in the closing minute of the game. UNC defeated Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) tries to get around Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) late in the second half. UNC defeated Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
Oregon’s Jordan Bell (1) and North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) hits the court for a loose ball in the second half during their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Oregon’s Casey Benson (2) reacts after teammate Payton Pritchard (3) fouled North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) with :04 to play in the game during their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Oregon’s Casey Benson (2) reacts after teammate Payton Pritchard (3) fouled North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) with :04 to play in the game during their NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC head coach Roy Williams speaks with his team in the closing seconds of the game as they hold a slim one point lead over the Ducks. UNC defeated Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) knocks the rebound from Oregon's Jordan Bell (1) after a missed free throw by North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) late in the second half UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) pulls in an offensive rebound after North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) missed the free throw with seconds left in the game during UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) secures an offensive rebound with less than four second to play from Oregon’s Jordan Bell (1) to help secure North Carolina’s 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) grabs the final rebound of the game from Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) after the Tar Heels missed four free throws in a row. The Tar Heels UNC defeated Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) secures an offensive rebound with less than four second to play to help secure North Carolina’s 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) secures an offensive rebound with four second to play from Oregon’s Jordan Bell (1) to help secure North Carolina’s 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) secures an offensive rebound with four second to play from Oregon’s Jordan Bell (1) to help secure North Carolina’s 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) grabs the last rebound of the game and clears it outside to dash the Ducks hope of a win as UNC defeated Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) is embraced by teammate Brandon Robinson (14) after Meeks secured an offensive rebound with four second to play to secure North Carolina’s 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) reacts after UNC's 77-76 victory over Oregon in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Oregon's Jordan Bell (1) is to the left.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) lets out a roar as time expires and the Tar Heels celebrate their 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) lets out a roar as time expires and the Tar Heels celebrate their 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) reacts as time runs out on the Ducks as UNC defeated Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams embraces Theo Pinson (1) as time expires and the Tar Heels celebrate their 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams embraces Theo Pinson (1) as time expires and the Tar Heels celebrate their 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams embraces Theo Pinson (1) as time expires and the Tar Heels celebrate their 77-76 victory over Oregon in the NCAA National semifinal game on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) laughs as he leaves the court as UNC defeated Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
The student section reacts as the Tar Heels beat Oregon 77-76 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semi-final game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Tar Heels will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the National Championship Monday night.
