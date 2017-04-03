UNC vs. Gonzaga blog: The scene as it unfolds on Franklin Street

4:25, Sup Dogs, 123 E. Franklin Street
Folks have been lining up here outside Sup Dogs, a specialty hot dog joint on Franklin Street, since about 9 p.m. last night. About six students spent the night outside on air mattresses and in sleeping bags. Some groups brought bottled water, snacks and other provisions for their nearly 20-hour vigil.
Managers say they’ll start seating fans for tonight’s national championship game between UNC and Gonzaga around 5 p.m. and admit the first 175 people through the door – the restaurant’s legal capacity. At present, there appear to be a little more than 120 people in the line, which extends east from the restaurant’s patio down toward the Varsity Theater.
Sup Dogs, a Greenville-based eatery, opened its Chapel Hill restaurant in the summer of 2014. In a relatively short time, it has become a staple of the Chapel Hill gameday experience, almost exclusively among UNC undergraduates.
There are few people outside Top of the Hill, Chapel Hill’s most coveted gameday location. That’s because tickets to watch there are sold out, and fans with tickets have been instructed to show up around 5. A hostess there said there’s still hope, though: A standby line begins at 7 p.m., where unclaimed tickets will be redistributed.
Rain is in the forecast for Chapel Hill starting at about 5 p.m. Since about 3 p.m., the sky has been growing gradually darker, and a light but steady wind is blowing.
