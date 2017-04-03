UNC vs. Gonzaga: The view from the couch

Nothing says “2017 Final Four” like Aerosmith’s “Love in an Elevator” from 1989. Solid work there from CBS to strike a chord with college kids and get us ready for the big game.
Some keys to consider with about 20 minutes until tipoff between North Carolina and Gonzaga for the national championship:
1) Big meets Big
Kennedy Meeks has been UNC’s best player during the tournament. The Carolina big man was a monster in the win over Oregon with 25 points and 14 rebounds. His 17 rebounds in the win over Kentucky were relegated to a footnote, after Luke Maye’s game-winning shot, but just as important to the final cause.
The catch here for UNC and Meeks is Gonzaga has some size, and quality size to throw at him in Przemek Karnowski (7-1, 300 pounds) and Zach Collins (7-0, 230). Collins, a freshman, had a standout game in the Final Four win over South Carolina. How will he fare on the biggest stage?
2) It’s go time
UNC has waited all year for this game. Now’s the time to pour it out. Meeks and Justin Jackson already have the gas pedal pegged. To finish the job, and close the redemption tale after last year’s loss to Villanova, it’s going to take more from Joel Berry and Isaiah Hicks.
3) 3s for 2s
In UNC’s last three losses (at Duke, at Virginia, vs. Duke in the ACC tournament), they were out-scored 99 to 39 at the 3-point line.
Gonzaga doesn’t use the 3 as its primary means of scoring but in its biggest regular-season wins (Arizona, Florida, Iowa State) it was 28 of 57 (49.1 percent) from the 3-point line. The Zags went 12 of 24 in the regional final win over Xavier and 9 of 19 in Saturday’s win over South Carolina.
