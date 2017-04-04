Photos: UNC wins National Championship | 04.03.17

UNC head coach Roy Williams goes up to cut down the championship net as the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC freshmen Juliana Bass, left, Taylor Schuster, right, and Emily Clinton, back, cheer on the Tar Heels while waiting to get into the stadium before North Carolina's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017. The three arrived at the stadium at 10:30 a.m.
UNC sophomore Priscila Radu, left, and Cathy Dell, cheer on the Tar Heels while waiting to get into the stadium before North Carolina's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
UNC senior, David Kang, center, laughs with junior Elizabeth Chen, left, as Kevin Nieh, right, looks on while waiting to get into the stadium before North Carolina's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017. The students were painting the jerseys of UNC's starting lineup on their bodies.
UNC freshman T.J. Wallace cheers on fellow students while waiting to get into the stadium before North Carolina's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
Michelle Mottinger, a dentist in Greensboro and a UNC graduate, wears a custom mouthpiece before North Carolina's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
Rameses plays with the UNC pep band before UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina fans cheer on the team before UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) and Joel Berry II (2) lead the team out before UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) head out to the court before UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) shoots as Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews (4) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) blocks the shot by North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is not happy during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) fights for the rebound with Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32), right, fights with Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) for the ball during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) goes in for a first half basket. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) slams in two over Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
UNC guard Nate Britt (0) goes in for a first half shot against the Bulldogs. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) and teammate forward Isaiah Hicks (4) battle for a rebound in the first half. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC head coach Roy Williams questions a first half call against the Tar Heels. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams watches during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks the shot by Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots as Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) defends during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks the shot by Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) and North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) fight for a rebound with Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) celebrates after slamming in two over Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams cheers on his team during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32), right, fights with Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) for the ball during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells to his team during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) tries to drive around Gonzaga's Silas Melson (0) during the first half of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) in the final seconds of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44), North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) and North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) celebrate with 7 seconds left during the second half of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1), North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) and North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) celebrate after UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0), North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) and North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) celebrate UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) puts in the two in the second half during UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) heads to slam in two with 12 seconds left to make the score 70-65 during UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) heads to slam in two with 12 seconds left to make the score 70-65 during UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) slams in two with 12 seconds left to make the score 70-65 during UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
The North Carolina bench rushes the court after UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) shoots in the second half during UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
Rameses high-fives fans before UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) reacts after making the basket while being fouled during the second half of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017. Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) is to the left.
Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) fouls North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the second half of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) holds up the championship trophy after UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32), left, and North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) pressure Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) during the second half of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) with 16 seconds left in the game during UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44), North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) and North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) celebrate with 7 seconds left during the second half of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) celebrates with seven seconds left in the second half of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2), Kennedy Meeks (3), Justin Jackson (44), Theo Pinson (1) and Isaiah Hicks (4) huddle before tipoff of UNC's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) tries to move the ball around Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) late in the second half of play. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) goes up to block a first half shot b y Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a shot by Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) in the first half of play Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC guard Nate Britt (0) goes in to score as he's heavily defended by Gonzaga in the first half of play Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Luke Maye (32) gets a first half shot blocked by Gonzaga defenders Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Luke Maye (32) gets clobbered as he attempts a shot in the first half. No foul was called on the play. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC head coach Roy Williams speaks with forward Isaiah Hicks (4) and forward Tony Bradley (5) in the first half of play Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) tries to snag a first half rebound as they battle Gonzaga Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) goes in to score a first half basket as Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) defends Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler doesn't look happy as Gonzaga falls behind in the second half. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) plays keep away from Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) and forward Killian Tillie (33) in the second half of play. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) is surrounded by Gonzaga defenders late in the second half. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) and Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) battle for a loose ball in the second half of play. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) and Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) race for a loose ball in the second half of play. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) and teammate UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) suffocate Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) as he tries to move inside in the second half of play. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) dives and saves a loose ball as Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) looks on in the second half of play. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) goes up to block a second half shot by Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie (33) with a little help from teammate forward Isaiah Hicks (4). UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) puts an exclamation point on the game as he scores on a breakaway dunk over Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13). UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1), North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) and North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) celebrate with seven seconds left during the second half of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) reacts as Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) leaves the court as time expires and the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) reacts as Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) leaves the court as time expires and the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) celebrate UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) laughs as North Carolina head coach Roy Williams puts a net over the head of North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half of UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
The North Carolina basketball team watch "One Shining Moment" after UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
The team poses after UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
From left, North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3), Isaiah Hicks (4) and Theo Pinson (1) watch "One Shining Moment" after UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
UNC celebrates the Tar Heels' victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) cuts down the nets as UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Luke Maye (32) cuts down the nets as UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC head coach Roy Williams reacts with his family after the playing of "One Shining Moment as the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) waves to the crowd after the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams celebrates after cutting the net after UNC's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Tar Heels celebrate by posing for a group portrait with a large selfie camera as UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) cuts down a part of the championship net as UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) celebrates with the rest of the Tar Heels as UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Final Four MVP Tar Heel guard Joel Berry II (2) greets fans as he leaves the court as UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Aiden Williams, the grandson of UNC head coach Roy Williams makes a "confetti angel" on the floor as the Tar Heels celebrate their national champioship. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
