Roy Williams to “think on” whether he will visit Trump White House if invited

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams said he’ll have to "think on it" when asked if he would go to the White House after his team clinched the NCAA championship Monday night.
Williams was asked by a reporter during a post-game press conference Friday whether he would visit the White House if invited, and the Tar Heels coach said he would think about it and give an answer Monday.
After UNC’s Monday’s 71-65 victory over Gonzaga, reporters asked again what Williams’ thoughts were on the subject.
“I haven’t had any,” he said. “You know, I probably screwed it up. I should have told you let me think about it afterwards because I wasn’t going to jinx myself.”
Williams said he was not sure if they would be invited, but was non-committal about whether he would go or not.
“The office of the presidency of the United States is a most fantastic place you can be,” he said. “But let me think on it.”
During a March press conference at the ACC tournament in Brooklyn, Williams caused a stir after criticizing Trump for his social media usage.
“You know, our president tweets out more bull---- than anybody I’ve ever seen,” he said in March.
Williams said his team didn’t visit the White House in 2005 because the players had already dispersed to NBA training camps and professional teams in Europe.
After winning the 2009 National Championship, the team did visit the White House.
