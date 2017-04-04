ACC

April 4, 2017 3:30 PM

From ‘Redemption’ to ‘Redeemed’ UNC basketball group chat changes after championship

By Abbie Bennett

CHAPEL HILL

“Redemption” was the word that followed the Tar Heels throughout the season that followed the 2016 NCAA Championship loss.

It was used so much toward the end of the season – by media, fans and the team –that it became a running joke.

But now that word has been replaced by another – “Redeemed.” And that includes the name of the players’ group chat.

Forward Justin Jackson changed the name of the team’s text messaging group that summer – a digital conversation that includes every member of this team, including the walk-ons – to that single word: “Redemption.”

On Tuesday, Guard Nate Britt tweeted a screenshot of the new group message. It’s called “Redeemed” followed by a trophy and diamond ring emojis. The last message sent to the group when Britt posted it was “Dudes awake?”

While that name of a group chat may seem small, players like Jackson previously said that the name was a small reminder of the painful loss that motivated them to a second chance and a title.

UNC players celebrate with fans after winning NCAA Championship

University of North Carolina players celebrate with Tar Heel fans on the floor after receiving the NCAA National Championship trophy.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

