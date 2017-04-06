Recruiting notebook: Five with Duke connections on same team in Nike Hoop Summit

Five Duke recruiting targets could be on the same court at the same time in the Nike Hoop Summit game in Portland, Ore., Friday, as they were at the McDonald’s All-American game last week.
This time, all of them will be on the same team.
The 20th annual Nike Hoop Summit will see the USA Junior National Select Team face off against the World Select Team.
Kevin Knox, Trevon Duval, Mohamed Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., are all scheduled to play for Team USA.
Knox, a 6-9, 203-pound wing, is deciding between Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Florida State and Missouri. Knox will visit Missouri on Saturday and Sunday. He will make his decision within the next couple of weeks.
Bamba, a 6-11, 210-pound forward, is deciding between Duke, Kentucky, Michigan and Texas. He has not set a timetable for his decision.
Duval, a 6-3, 180-pound guard, is deciding between Duke, Seton Hall, Kansas, Arizona and Baylor. It is also unclear when he will announce his decision.
Wendell Carter Jr. (6-9, 255 pounds) , the No. 4 overall prospect, and Gary Trent Jr. (6-6, 255 pounds), the top shooting guard in the nation, both signed their letters of intent with Duke in November.
UNC coach Roy Williams to visit top 2018 recruits
North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams is already back on the recruiting trail less than a week after winning his third NCAA championship.
According to Keeping It Heel, Williams is expected to visit the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2018 and dunking phenom Zion Williamson, a 6-6, 225-pound forward. He will also visit the No. 3 recruit, Romeo Langford, a 6-4, 170-pound shooting guard.
Witnessed the best player in High school omg !!! @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/pFLp6srDZf— RYoungJr. (@liilshun) April 1, 2017
Williamson sought-after by many schools. He is considered the best dunker in his class and has drawn comparisons to Lebron James for his athletic ability. His dunks often go viral on social media. Williamson, who played for Spartanburg Day in Spartanburg, has not narrowed his list yet.
So I saw Zion Williamson play today pic.twitter.com/iaPeG0QaQm— Luc Bequette (@bigbeq12) April 2, 2017
Among the schools interested in Williamson are UNC, Duke and N.C. State.
Langford also has a long list of schools, and Duke and UNC are said to be toward the top of his list. Langford is the No. 1 shooting guard in the class of 2018, according to scout.com. He plays for New Albany Senior High School in New Albany, Ind.
@yeahyeah_22 throwback to center grove pic.twitter.com/LCFVBYf1Po— Jake Black (@jabl432) April 5, 2017
Kansas offers scholarship to former N.C. State signee
Former N.C. State signee Thomas Allen, who was a standout at Garner High School, has received an offer from Kansas, he announced on his Twitter account last Sunday.
Allen, who was granted his release from the Wolfpack last week, said he felt that he had rushed his decision to sign with N.C. State. After playing his senior season at Brewster Academy, a national program, in New Hampshire, Allen began to garner more attention from schools.
New N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts attempted to convince him to stay, but Allen wanted to keep his options open. The Wolfpack are not expected to pursue him further.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kansas! #Rockchalk pic.twitter.com/WLXzgbgWfv— Thomas Allen (@TGABFY) April 4, 2017
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
