ACC

April 6, 2017 2:44 PM

Duke’s Luke Kennard heading to NBA

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

DURHAM -- Following an All-American season as a sophomore, Luke Kennard is leaving Duke for the NBA.

The school announced on Thursday that Kennard, a 6-5 guard who averaged 19 points per game last season, is declaring for the NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent.

"I'm confident that I'm ready and have a great foundation for success,” Kennard said in a statement.

Kennard joins freshmen Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles as Duke underclassmen who are leaving early for the NBA. All three are projected as first-round picks.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

Related content

ACC

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

View more video

Sports Videos