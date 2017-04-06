Duke’s Luke Kennard heading to NBA

DURHAM -- Following an All-American season as a sophomore, Luke Kennard is leaving Duke for the NBA.
The school announced on Thursday that Kennard, a 6-5 guard who averaged 19 points per game last season, is declaring for the NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent.
"I'm confident that I'm ready and have a great foundation for success,” Kennard said in a statement.
Kennard joins freshmen Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles as Duke underclassmen who are leaving early for the NBA. All three are projected as first-round picks.
