Duke’s Luke Kennard rose all the way to the NBA

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad Pause

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:37 Scenes of flooding near University of South Carolina's campus