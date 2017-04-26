Here are our top 10 ACC, in-state NFL draft prospects

10. Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson There will be a parade of Tigers drafted. The 6-1, 199-pound All-ACC cornerback is the best prospect from the national champions’ defense. Not many teams threw Tankersley’s way in 2016 but he had four interceptions and 65 tackles. He’s projected to be a second- or third-round pick.
9. Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh The Panthers’ offense rolled up 446.8 yards and 40.9 points per game for a reason. They had a great running back (James Conner) and a veteran offensive line. Johnson, a three-year starter, was the best of the group. The All-American left guard is the third-best guard in the draft and expected to go in the second round, according to CBS Sports.
8. Zay Jones, WR, ECU If the draft went by college production, Jones (6-2, 201 pounds) would be the first receiver off the board. The Pirates record-setting receiver caught 158 passes for 1,746 yards in 12 games. He had 32 more catches than anyone else in college football. He holds the FBS record for career receptions (399). CBS Sports has the Dallas native ranked as the sixth-best receiver prospect and projected to go in the second or third rounds.
7. Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte The 6-3, 305-pound defensive tackle has started every game for the 49ers and is poised to become the program’s first NFL draft pick. He had 65 tackles, 13.5 for loss, in 2016 and is the school’s career leader in sacks with 13. A projected second-round pick, CBS Sports ranks Ogunjobi, who played high school football at Jamestown Ragsdale, as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the draft.
6. Josh Jones, S, N.C. State The 6-1, 220-pound safety led the Wolfpack with 109 tackles and three interceptions in 2016. He has NFL size and speed and is an elite athlete. He showed tremendous improvement from his sophomore to his junior seasons. His natural skill and junior-year tape have wowed scouts and he has jumped up to the second round in most projections.
5. David Njoku, TE, Miami “The U” used to pump out NFL tight ends (Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow, Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham) and Njoku (6-4, 246 pounds) could be next in line. A projected second-round pick, Njoku caught 64 passes for 1,060 yards in his college career. Eight of his nine career touchdowns came in 2016. He had his best game in the regular-season finale against Duke with two catches, both for touchdowns, for 134 yards.
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State Cook, left, is a pure home-run hitter. He ran for 1,765 yards (and 19 touchdowns) in 2016 and 1,691 (with 19 TDs) in 2015. He averaged an incredible 6.7 yards per carry in more than 500 rushing attempts. The 5-10, 210-pound junior set FSU’s career rushing record (4,464 yards) in only three seasons. His stock has taken a hit recently with durability and off-the-field questions but he could be a steal at the end of the first round.
3. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson This is not a particularly notable draft for receivers but Williams is a gem. His size (6-4, 218 pounds) makes him an excellent red-zone target. He caught 98 passes (for 1,361 yards) and 11 touchdowns in the Tigers’ national title season. He stood out in the championship game with eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. A projected first-round pick, he missed the 2015 season with neck injury, so there are questions about his durability, but the talent is there to be an instant contributor in the NFL.
2. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson Watson couldn’t have done much more for the Tigers. The 6-2, 221-pound quarterback led the Tigers to the CFP title game in 2015 and the national title in 2016. He threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns last season and ran for 629 yards and nine more touchdowns. He threw for 4,104 yards and ran for 1,105 yards in 2015. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in both seasons and the Tigers won back-to-back ACC titles. He did throw a total of 30 interceptions in the two seasons which is one reason why some teams have knocked him below Trubisky on their draft boards. He is still expected to go early in the first round.
1. Mitch Trubisky, QB, UNC In his first season as UNC’s starter, Trubisky jumped up draft boards with his accuracy (68 completion percentage) and arm talent. The 6-2, 222-pound Mentor, Ohio native threw for 3,748 yards with 30 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson has a better resume but the draft isn’t about what you’ve done but what you can do. Trubisky is in contention to be the first quarterback taken and there’s even a chance he could go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
