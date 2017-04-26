ACC

April 26, 2017 2:00 PM

Here are our top 10 ACC, in-state NFL draft prospects

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

The ACC (and East Carolina and UNC Charlotte) has some of the top prospects in this year’s NFL draft, which starts Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Click through the photos below to count down our top 10.

