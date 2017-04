facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead Pause 0:27 York baseball baseball has lucky charms for playoff run 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:29 Nation Ford FFA hosts annual Farm to Fork Dinner 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Where will Mitch Trubisky end up in the NFL draft? Some say he'll be the No. 1 pick, going to the Cleveland Browns. Here's what Andrew Carter and Joe Giglio have to say. Jessaca Giglio jmgiglio@newsobserver.com