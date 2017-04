North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky could be the No. 1 pick, going to the Cleveland Browns, in tonight’s first round of the NFL draft. The draft tonight is at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

If that happens, expect him to go around 8 p.m. or soon after. Each team has 15 minutes to make its draft decision, so if Trubisky falls to the 12th pick, he should go around 10:45 p.m. or so.