Payton Wilson, No. 2 linebacker in the country, picks UNC

Payton Wilson, the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country, committed to North Carolina Monday afternoon at a press conference at Orange High School, where he is a junior.
Wilson, a 6-4, 225-pound three-sport athlete, is the No. 3 overall prospect in the state in the class of 2018 and No. 84 overall in the country.
Wilson racked up 127 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 13 sacks during his junior season, according to MaxPreps.com. He also ran back five punts for touchdowns.
Wilson’s final four choices were between UNC, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and Clemson.
There isn’t much Wilson can’t do well. He also wrestles and plays lacrosse. Wilson finished this past wrestling season with a perfect 43-0 record, and won the state title in February.
He said in his press conference Monday that the recruiting process taught him to stay off of social media and to “not do dumb things.”
