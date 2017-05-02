Late push lands Duke a commitment from three-star guard Jordan Goldwire

With Frank Jackson uncertain to come back next season as he goes through the NBA Draft process and recruit Trevon Duval yet to make his college decision for next season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski needed backcourt help.
He got it Monday night when, following his a campus visit to Duke, three-star guard Jordan Goldwire committed to the Blue Devils.
A senior at Norcross (Ga.) High School, the 6-2 Goldwire visited Eastern Kentucky, Rice and UNLV in April before Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils expressed interest.
Goldwire made his announcement on his Twitter feed.
“I would like to thank coach Krzyzewski for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and getting the chance to play for him and continuing my academic career,” Goldwire wrote. “For the next four years of my career I will be attending Duke University.”
Since last season ended with an 88-81 loss to South Carolina in an NCAA Tournament second-round game, Duke has lost players to the NBA Draft -- forward Jayson Tatum, center Harry Giles and guard Luke Kennard. Jackson, a freshman, also entered the NBA Draft but, unlike those three, he’s yet to hire an agent and therefore could return for his sophomore season.
Duval, the No. 1-ranked point guard in the class of 2017, has Duke among his final schools along with Baylor, Arizona, Kansas and Seton Hall. He is expected to make his decision as soon as this week.
Duke has signed two guards, Gary Trent and Alex O’Connell, already for the incoming freshman class. Even though guard Grayson Allen has decided to return for his senior season, Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils staff made Goldwire a priority and spent Monday wooing him.
Krzyzewski even cut short his appearance at outgoing Duke play-by-play announcer Bob Harris’ retirement outing Monday at the Washington Duke Inn and Golf Club, telling Harris he had a recruit in town that the Blue Devils really needed.
Unlike signed five-star players Trent and center Wendell Carter, Goldwire projects as a four-year player at Duke rather than a one-and-done possibility. With so much roster uncertainty, Krzyzewski figures he can count on Goldwire to help with the ball-handling duties over the next few years.
