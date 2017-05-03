NC representative introduces amendment to keep Pinson, Bradley at UNC for another year

There are Tar Heels fans among the N.C. General Assembly, and they want another shot at a title.

A North Carolina representative introduced an amendment Wednesday to keep Tar Heels men’s basketball players at UNC for another season.

Hey Coach Roy, I tried, but the Speaker ruled this amendment out of order @GoHeels. #ncpol #AnotherOne pic.twitter.com/o6e953rUF4 — David R Lewis (@RepDavidRLewis) May 3, 2017

Rep. David Lewis shared a photo of an amendment to House Joint Resolution 921 on Twitter Wednesday after the team was congratulated in a ceremony by the General Assembly. The amendment was to be part of the resolution honoring the Tar Heels for winning the 2017 national championship.

The amendment reads “Whereas, countless Carolina fans would love to see the team repeat its accomplishments by winning another national championship in 2018 and, in order to achieve that goal, players Tony Bradley and Theo Pinson are required to follow the decision made by Joel Berry II to continue playing as a Tar Heel.”

Pinson announced his decision to stay at UNC for his senior season on Wednesday, but Bradley had not announced as of about 2 p.m. The deadline for Bradley to stay in the draft or return to UNC is May 24.

And Lewis had his own message for the Tar Heels’ coach.

“Hey coach Roy, I tried, but the speaker ruled this amendment out of order,” Lewis wrote in his tweet.

Lewis is a Harnett County Republican representing District 53 and has served eight terms in the House.