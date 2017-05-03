College decisions coming soon from top recruits Kevin Knox, Trevon Duval

Kevin Knox is expected to decide this week where he will attend college and play basketball, and Trevon Duval’s decision is expected to come “pretty soon.”

Knox’s dad said last week in a text message, that his decision would be made some time May 1-7. The family is hoping Knox will make his announcement on ESPN, as other top recruits have done in the past.

Knox, a 6-9, 203-pound wing player is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2017, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. The five-star prospect averaged 28.9 points per game and 11.3 rebounds this past season for Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Fla.

He is considering North Carolina, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky and Missouri.

Duval, the top point guard and No. 5 overall recruit in the country, wrote in a blog for USA Today that his decision would come “pretty soon.”

“At this point I don’t even really care about how I let everyone know, but my dad keeps telling me that it should be memorable and something that no one has ever done,” the 6-3, 185-pound guard from IMG Academy in Delaware wrote. “Basically it’ll be remembered and the way I announce should reflect me as a person and everything that I’ve been through to this point.”

Duval seems to have made up his mind already, but has not indicated where he may be leaning.

“I’ve cut down talks with the coaches a lot at this point too: there’s not much they can say to convince me now, but I still talk to them to let them know that I haven’t completely cut them off,” Duval wrote.

Duval is considering Duke, Arizona, Seton Hall, Kansas and Baylor.