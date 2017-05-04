Kevin Knox expected to announce his college decision this weekend, his dad says

Kevin Knox II’s announcement on where he will play college basketball is coming this weekend.
Knox initially wanted to announce his decision on ESPN. But now the Knox family is exploring other options on how he’ll make that announcement, his dad said, because of the lack of college basketball programming right now.
Kevin Knox Sr. said the family should know the younger Knox’s direction by Friday and that the high school senior will “probably announce Saturday or Sunday.”
Knox, a 6-9, 203-pound wing is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2017, according to 247sports.com’s composite ranking. The five-star prospect averaged 28.9 points per game and 11.3 rebounds this past season for Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Fla.
He is considering North Carolina, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky and Missouri.
