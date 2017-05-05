Here’s what we know about Kevin Knox’s upcoming college decision

As we wait for Kevin Knox II’s decision about where he will attend college and play basketball, here is what we know:
Who is Kevin Knox?
Kevin Knox is the No. 8 recruit in the nation, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He is 6-9, 203 pounds and plays wing-forward. Last season, he averaged 28.9 points per game and 11.3 rebounds for Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Fla. His team lost in the finals of the Florida 5A state playoffs. To learn more about Kevin Knox, click here.
Which schools is he interested in?
Knox has narrowed down his list to Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Kentucky and Missouri. Missouri was a late addition to his list after Michael Porter Jr. committed there. Both of Knox’s parents were athletes at Florida State.
When will he make his decision?
He is expected to make a decision on Saturday or Sunday, his father said. But he has until May 17 to sign with a school. According to Tampa Catholic, a time for Knox’s announcement has not been confirmed.
How or where will he make his decision?
That part is uncertain. The family initially wanted to make the announcement on ESPN. However, there isn’t much college basketball programming going on right now. His father, Kevin Knox Sr., said the family is exploring all options on how and when to announce.
