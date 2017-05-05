Here’s what we know about Kevin Knox’s upcoming college decision

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility Pause

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

0:26 Rock Hill's new water tower lights up the night with bright display

2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later'

0:53 Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:41 Elephants Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo