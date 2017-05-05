Kevin Knox’s college decision will come Saturday evening, coach says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' Pause 0:26 Rock Hill's new water tower lights up the night with bright display 1:00 A new restaurant opens in Lake Wylie 0:53 Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:41 Elephants Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo 1:32 SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill 2:37 'Cement that name': York County leader pitches 'Football City, USA' concept Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

VIDEO: Kevin Knox thrills the crowd as he hits a buzzer beater to beat Cary High School 71-69 in the John Wall Holiday Tournament Tuesday. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com