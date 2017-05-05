Kevin Knox’s college decision will come Saturday evening, coach says

Kevin Knox II will announce his college decision Saturday evening on social media, his high school basketball coach said Friday afternoon.
Tampa Catholic coach Don Dziagwa said Kevin Knox Sr. told him Friday morning that the five-star recruit will make his announcement on social media, possibly Twitter.
“We were going to have a school-wide assembly and have him announce it in front of the entire student body, and there would be newspapers and TV stations,” Dziagwa said, “but he doesn’t want all that fan fare.”
Dziagwa was unsure of the exact time of Knox’s announcement. Efforts to reach Kevin Knox Sr. were unsuccessful.
Dziagwa also says he doesn’t know which school Knox will pick.
“I guess I’ll be watching my Twitter account to see what the decision is,” Dziagwa said.
Knox is the No. 8 recruit in the nation, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He is 6-9, 203 pounds and plays wing-forward. Last season, he averaged 28.9 points per game and 11.3 rebounds for Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Fla. His team lost in the finals of the Florida 5A state playoffs. To learn more about Kevin Knox, click here.
Knox will choose between Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Kentucky and Missouri. Missouri was a late addition to his list after Michael Porter Jr. committed there.
“What has really made it hard for him is the five schools are all such good schools with good coaches,” Dziagwa said. “I don’t think it will be hard for him to make a decision. I think it’s hard for him that though (Knox’s) not going to those schools (he’s) got to tell those coaches. It’s hard for him to say ‘no.’ ”
