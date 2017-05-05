Recruiting Mailbag: Where will Kevin Knox go?

As the regular signing period for Division I college basketball comes to an end two weeks from now, there are still some huge college decisions that loom for Duke and North Carolina.
Most notably, Kevin Knox, who tweeted Friday that he will announce his college decision Saturday night on Twitter.
Knox, a 6-9, 203-pound wing forward, and No. 8 prospect in the country, is choosing between Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Missouri and Florida State. And the question in this mailbag is about him.
About twice a month, I’ll answer readers’ recruiting questions about Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State. Tweet your questions to @jonmalexander and use the hashtag #AskJMA. Or email me at jalexander@newsobserver.com.
@jonmalexander @accnow Knox prediction? #AskJMA— Tanner Breedlove (@BreedloveTanner) May 3, 2017
@BreedloveTanner Knox prediction? #AskJMA
I don’t think anybody except the family really knows. His father and his coach have not given me a hint. But I’ll lay out all the information that I have about where he might fit best.
North Carolina
Why UNC: Tampa Catholic, Knox’s high school, ran an offense similar to that of national champion UNC. Knox would likely play the same role junior wing Justin Jackson played for the Tar Heels this season.
Jackson had a great season, winning the 2017 ACC Player of the Year.
Knox visited UNC multiple times in February and March. He attended a few games and sat beside UNC signee Jalek Felton.
Knox’s grandfather lives in Apex, a 35-minute drive from Chapel Hill. His mom grew up a UNC fan. She loved Rick Fox and Michael Jordan. Knox’s mom said she loved the homey style of coach Roy Williams, who has been to many of Knox’s games. He saw him score 40 points and grab 20 rebounds in the Florida state playoff semifinals.
Why not: UNC has not been able to secure a commitment from a top-10 recruit in a while. Many of the players Roy Williams has heavily recruited in the past have opted to go to Duke instead, including Harry Giles, Luke Kennard and Jayson Tatum.
Duke
Why Duke: Mike Krzyzewski has proven that he can recruit the top one-and-done players. And many of those players have gone high in the NBA draft.
Each time UNC has recruited Knox, Duke has been there, requesting meetings after he leaves UNC’s games. Krzyzewski told him to watch Duke freshman forward Jayson Tatum during the season. He’s also said Knox would play with good players and be everywhere on the court.
Tatum was one of Duke’s best players this past season and is projected to be drafted No. 4, according to DraftExpress.
Gary Trent Jr., the top shooting guard in the country, and forward Wendell Carter Jr., the No. 4 overall recruit, who have both signed with Duke, have recruited Knox. They all played for Team USA together in 2015 and 2016.
With all the departures at Duke at forward, there is definitely room for him. Krzyzewski believes Knox is a positionless player.
Why not: The Blue Devils didn’t have the best conclusion to the season, losing in the Round of 32 to South Carolina, but there really isn’t much negative here.
Florida State
Why Florida State: Knox’s parents met and started dating at Florida State. Kevin Knox Sr., Kevin’s dad, was a star wide receiver at the school. Both parents are die-hard Seminoles fans, according to his mom, and Kevin grew up a Seminoles fan. Knox had his official visit to Florida State in January. After the visit to Florida State, Kevin Knox Sr. told me his son had a good visit and “don’t count them out.”
I’ve heard that Florida State did a great job of recruiting him. Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton has told him he’ll get as many touches and minutes as he would at any other schools because he’d be the school’s star player.
Staying at Florida State would be close to home. Knox was paying close attention to how freshman forward Jonathan Isaac played in Florida State’s system, and whether he would declare for the draft. Isaac was a huge part of the Seminoles success, which finished second in the conference and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Isaac did declare for the draft and is projected to be a lottery pick. DraftExpress projects him to go No. 8.
Why not: Florida State doesn’t have the biggest history in getting the top one-and-done players. And they haven’t made it very far in the NCAA tournament since a Sweet 16 appearance in 2011.
Kentucky
Why Kentucky: Where do all the best one-and-done players go? Yes, Kentucky. Kentucky almost always has the top recruiting class. And those players are almost guaranteed to be lottery picks. John Calipari has proved time and time again that he can recruit the best.
Knox’s mom said she really likes assistant coach Kenny Payne, the main recruiter for the Wildcats. When Knox played in the John Wall Invitational at Broughton High School in December, Calipari made the trip to Raleigh to watch him play.
Calipari has told Knox he can play any position, but wants him to play on the wing – Knox’s primary position – and be a playmaker who can help Kentucky win a national championship.
Why not: Kentucky has five signees from the class of 2017, one enrollee, and one commitment. That’s seven guys. Jarred Vanderbilt, a 6-8, 213-pound forward, plays the same position as Knox, and is ranked No. 11 in the country, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings.
Missouri
Why Missouri: When Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 overall recruit, signed with Missouri in March, he recruited Knox himself.
Knox has said that the two would be an “unstoppable duo.” The two are friends and have also played together for Team USA. Missouri was his last official visit, and Porter was there with him. Missouri has really pushed hard for Knox recently.
There is a lot to be excited about at Missouri. They have the top recruit in the country in Porter and have local prospect Blake Harris, a top 100 recruit.
Why not: Missouri came into the recruiting process late. The first-year head coach, Cuonzo Martin, is unproven. The Tigers were 8-24 last year, and have a long way to go.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments