Jordan Tucker, four-star forward, will visit Duke Wednesday, he tweets

Jordan Tucker, a 2017 four-star prospect, said in a tweet Monday afternoon that he will have an official visit to Duke on Wednesday.
Tucker’s announcement comes less than 48 hours, after the No. 8 recruit in the country, Kevin Knox II, bypassed Duke, UNC and others for Kentucky.
Tucker, a 6-7, 200-pound small forward, played his senior year of high school basketball for Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. He is ranked No. 77 by 247sports.com. Tucker tweeted Sunday that he had received an offer from Duke.
Another ACC school Tucker is considering is Georgia Tech.
Official visit to Duke on Wednesday— The Juice Man (@Therealjtucks) May 8, 2017
Officially have been offered by Coach K & Duke staff ⚪️ #Brotherhood— The Juice Man (@Therealjtucks) May 7, 2017
Duke has three signees from the class of 2017 in Wendell Carter Jr., a 6-10, 262-pound five-star forward from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Gary Trent Jr., a 6-5, 213-pound five-star shooting guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., and Alex O’Connell, a 6-5, 170-pound four-star shooting guard from Milton High in Alpaharetta, Ga.
Jordan Goldwire, a 6-2, 170-pound three-star guard from Norcross High School in Norcross, Ga., also committed to Duke last week.
The Blue Devils’ coaching staff also has its sights set on Trevon Duval, the top point guard in the class of 2017, and Mohamed Bamba, the top forward. Duval, who’s 6-3 and 190 pounds and is from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is rated No. 5 overall, according to 247sports.com. Bamba, who’s 6-11, 200-pound and from Westtown School in New York, is rated No. 2 overall.
Bamba and Duval have not publicly announced dates for their commitments.
The end of the regular signing period is May 17.
