Jordan Goldwire, three-star recruit, signs with Duke, adds depth to backcourt

Jordan Goldwire, a three-star recruit, who had pondered between Duke and Eastern Kentucky, has signed his National Letter of Intent with Duke, a school official confirmed.
Goldwire, a 6-2, 175-pound guard from Norcross, Ga., committed to the school earlier this month. He averaged 12 points and seven assists at Norcross High School.
He will add depth to the Blue Devils’ backcourt next season with sophomore guard Luke Kennard and freshman guard Frank Jackson having declared for the NBA draft and guard Matt Jones graduating.
Jackson didn’t hire an agent and could return to the team.
Goldwire is the fourth Duke recruit to sign. He joins five-star recruits Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., and four-star recruit Alex O’Connell as the prospects, who have signed with the program.
Duke has also offered a scholarship to four-star small forward Jordan Tucker. He visited Duke on Wednesday.
S/o to the kid for his signing today , proud of ya boy @j_gold11 pic.twitter.com/KVuzP9U8ce— Devin Mitchell (@D_Mitch23) May 10, 2017
