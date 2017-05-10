ACC

Recruit Jordan Goldwire “Officially a Duke Blue Devil,” he tweets

By Jonathan M. Alexander

Jordan Goldwire tweeted Wednesday evening that he is “officially a Duke Blue Devil.”

With the tweet, he posted a picture of himself wearing a blue Duke shirt and hat at what appears to be a celebration for his signing. School officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they had received Goldwire’s official National Letter of Intent.

Goldwire, a 6-2, 175-pound three-star guard from Norcross, Ga., committed to the school earlier this month. He averaged 12 points and seven assists at Norcross High School.

He will add depth to the Blue Devils’ backcourt next season with sophomore guard Luke Kennard and freshman guard Frank Jackson having declared for the NBA draft and guard Matt Jones graduating.

Jackson didn’t hire an agent and could return to the team.

