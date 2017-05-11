Notre Dame adds 12 new football matchups against Duke, UNC, NC State through 2037

Duke claimed a win at Notre Dame last season in the teams’ first meeting of Notre Dame’s football scheduling agreement. N.C. State also beat the Irish, 10-3 in a rain-soaked game in Raleigh.
On Thursday, the ACC announced more Notre Dame games with league teams through 2037.
The schedule includes games against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in 2027 and 2033 and two more at Notre Dame Stadium in 2030 and 2035.
The new slate of games also has Notre Dame coming to the Triangle in 2026 and 2031 to play North Carolina at Kenan Stadium and 2029 and 2035 for games against N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium. UNC will head to South Bend in 2030 and 2036. Notre Dame will host the Wolfpack in 2031 and 2037.
Duke and Notre Dame have met five times since 1958 with the Fighting Irish holding a 3-2 series edge. Duke won 37-35 at Notre Dame last September.
Including previously announced games, the Duke-ND series now includes games in Durham in 2019, 2023, 2027 and 2033, and at Notre Dame in 2020, 2030 and 2035.
Here is the entire list of newly announced games between ACC schools and Notre Dame:
2026
Notre Dame at Florida State
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2027
Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame at Duke
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
2028
Boston College at Notre Dame
Clemson at Notre Dame
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Pitt
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
2029
Notre Dame at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
2030
Notre Dame at Boston College
Duke at Notre Dame
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
North Carolina at Notre Dame
2031
Notre Dame at Clemson (Aug. 30)
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia
2032
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
2033
Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame at Duke
Notre Dame at Louisville
Pitt at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2034
Clemson at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Notre Dame at Pitt
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2035
Boston College at Notre Dame
Duke at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Virginia
2036
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Pitt at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)
2037
Notre Dame at Clemson
Miami at Notre Dame
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC
Comments