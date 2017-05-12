Strong combine performance convinced Frank Jackson his Duke days were done

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 Rock Hill football team involved in fatal N.C. bus crash will return Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 1:11 Learn more about new Indian Land football coach Horatio Blades 1:57 Neighborhoods hit in York County car break-in spree 0:56 Video shows fatal punch in York County wrongful death suit involving late Vietnam vet 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Duke University freshman guard could have returned to the Blue Devils but decided this week to hire an agent and stay in the NBA draft. Dwayne Mclemore dmclemore@thestate.com