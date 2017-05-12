Strong combine performance convinced Frank Jackson his Duke days were done

After performing well at the NBA Draft Combine on Thursday, Frank Jackson said he made the decision to sign with an agent that night and forgo his remaining three years of eligibility at Duke.
He said he will go with Kevin Bradbury of BDA Sports. Duke announced on Friday that Jackson will remain in the NBA Draft.
"After I played and just sat down and talked to my family, I just feel like I have all the confidence in the world in my talent and my abilities and I wanted to showcase that [Thursday]," the 6-foot-4 Jackson said here at the combine. "This has been a goal and a dream of mine and it's right here so I'm going to do everything I can to attack it."
Jackson was projected in the 2018 NBA Draft by DraftExpress.com, but he appears to have helped his stock for 2017 with his play here. He had 13 points and six rebounds in his team's win Thursday.
"I know my agent has some feedback for me so I'll talk to him more about it [Friday]," he said. "I'm just trying to get in some workouts and have some teams take a look at me."
Jackson said he's spoken with coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke staff, as well as several former players, about how to approach to process.
"Definitely, starting with Coach K and his staff, but Jabari [Parker] has been huge," he said. "We text back and forth. He's guided me through and let me know what was going on. Justise Winslow, I talked a little bit to him [Friday]. Both are great guys and super-successful. They're young and dominating in the league. And just my teammates as well. They're opinions mean a lot to me. I've built some really good relationships this past year."
Jackson said he's met with a dozen teams so far at the combine, including Boston, San Antonio, Charlotte, Utah, New Orleans, Detroit, Sacramento and the New York Knicks.
Meeting Knicks president Phil Jackson was akin to an out-of-body experience.
"Man, it was crazy," he said. "I walked into the room and I was like, you've gotta be kidding me. It was crazy, I was kind of starstruck."
