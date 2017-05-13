Jordan Tucker, four-star Duke recruit, to announce college decision Saturday

Four-star prospect Jordan Tucker retweeted tweets that say he’ll be announcing his college decision sometime on Saturday.
Tucker, a 6-7, 200-pound small forward, played his senior year of high school basketball for Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. He is ranked No. 77 by 247sports.com.
Duke made a late offer to Tucker after missing out on five-star recruit Kevin Knox.
Tucker visited Duke on Wednesday. The schools on his list are Duke, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.
