May 13, 2017 11:21 AM

Four-star Duke recruit Jordan Tucker will tweet his college decision at noon

From staff reports

Four-star prospect Jordan Tucker, who’s considering Duke, Syracuse and Georgia Tech, tweeted on Saturday morning that he’ll announce his college decision at noon on Twitter.

Tucker, a 6-7, 200-pound small forward, played his senior year of high school basketball for Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. He is ranked No. 77 by 247sports.com.

Duke made a late offer to Tucker after missing out on five-star recruit Kevin Knox. He visited Duke on Wednesday.

