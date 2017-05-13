Four-star Duke recruit Jordan Tucker will tweet his college decision at noon

Four-star prospect Jordan Tucker, who’s considering Duke, Syracuse and Georgia Tech, tweeted on Saturday morning that he’ll announce his college decision at noon on Twitter.
I will be making my college decision @12pm via Twitter— The Juice Man (@Therealjtucks) May 13, 2017
Tucker, a 6-7, 200-pound small forward, played his senior year of high school basketball for Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. He is ranked No. 77 by 247sports.com.
Duke made a late offer to Tucker after missing out on five-star recruit Kevin Knox. He visited Duke on Wednesday.
