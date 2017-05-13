Jordan Tucker, four-star forward, announces he’s going to Duke

Duke lost out on Kevin Knox and then lost Frank Jackson for good to the NBA draft but got good news on Saturday.
Jordan Tucker, a top 100 wing, chose Duke over Syracuse on Saturday. The 6-7, 205-pound small forward is ranked No. 77 in the class of 2017 by 247Sports and is the fifth player in Duke’s incoming freshmen class.
Tucker gives Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski another scoring option on the wing after missing out on Knox, a top 10 recruit who chose Kentucky last Saturday, and with Jackson’s decision to stay in the draft.
Tucker, who grew up in White Plains, N.Y., spent his senior high school season at Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler and told Scout this week he was headed to Syracuse before a late push from the Blue Devils.
Officially a Duke Blue Devil⚪️‼️ #RiPUncleHev pic.twitter.com/fCpDcWXvZQ— The Juice Man (@Therealjtucks) May 13, 2017
