Next up for top recruiting target Bagley: Official Duke visit

Marvin Bagley, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018, will take his first official visit to Duke immediately following this week’s Peach Jam.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and associate head coach Jeff Capel have sat courtside for all of Bagley’s games, including on Thursday night.
“After Peach Jam’s over, I’m going to take my visit to Duke, see a little bit more of the school. the 6-foot-11 power forward from Sierra Canyon (CA) told reporters. “I went on a visit but I didn’t really see a lot of [the campus] so this time I will see way more than I did last time so I’m excited about it. And I can’t wait.”
Bagley has a final six schools of Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, Arizona State and UCLA, and coaches from all of those schools have watched him here. He currently has official visits set to Duke, Arizona, and Southern Cal, the last of which was not on his initial list.
“Yeah, eventually we’ll get to Kentucky,” he said. “I only have three right now and I’m going on those visits to see what happens next.
Duke could have another potential blockbuster class in 2018 as they are in the mix for Bagley, 6-foot-7 forward Cam Reddish, as well as several guards, including Tre Jones, Darius Garland and Romeo Langford. Garland, out of Nashville, Tenn., said Thursday he would like to play with all of those players in college.
“Whatever they do, that’s best for them,” Bagley said. “But I’m going to sit down and do whatever is best for me and my family, whatever we think is the right choice. I don’t really focus on what other people are doing.
Bagley will be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft with Canadian guard R.J. Barrett, who as of now is not eligible for the 2019 Draft, but may reclassify to the 2018 class.
Duke is also targeting Barrett, who led Canada to the gold medal at last week’s FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt.
“I just want to get better,” Bagley said. “You can have the talent, but I want to grow as a person. I want to be around great people and be in an environment that’s helping me to grow. I’m excited about this college thing, man, wherever I go.”
Comments