NCSU has 3 players on All-ACC preseason football team. Duke, UNC have 0. Here’s who made the roster.

If the preseason All-ACC football team counts for anything, N.C. State got a win over Triangle brethren Duke and North Carolina on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack had three players selected by the media at ACC kickoff last week in Charlotte for the preseason team, which was announced by the league on Wednesday. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels were shutout. Tight end Cam Serigne was Wake Forest’s lone representative.
N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb and punter A.J. Cole were selected by the panel of 167 voters at their respective positions. Jaylen Samuels was the overwhelming choice in a new “all-purpose” slot — basically created for players like him.
Clemson, 2015 and ’16 ACC champions, led all teams with five selections and Miami, the preseason choice from the Coastal Division had four.
Sophomore defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who grew up in Wake Forest, leads the Clemson contingent which includes a pair of offensive linemen.
There were few surprises on the team. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy last year, received the most votes at any position with 132. Samuels received 124 of the votes at the all-purpose slot.
Tackle Bentley Spain was UNC’s top vote-getter with 32, third-most among tackles, and center Austin Davis was Duke’s top voter-getter with 32, third-most at the position.
2017 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
Offense
WR: Deon Cain, jr., Clemson
WR: Ahmmon Richards, so., Miami
WR: Cam Phillips, sr., Virginia Tech
TE: Cam Serigne, sr., Wake Forest
AP: Jaylen Samuels, sr., N.C. State
T: Mitch Hyatt, jr., Clemson
T: Brian O’Neill, jr., Pitt
G: Tyrone Crowder, sr., Clemson
G: Wyatt Teller, sr., Virginia Tech
C: Alec Eberle, jr, Florida State
QB: Lamar Jackson, jr., Louisville
RB: Mark Walton, jr., Miami
RB: Dedrick Mills, so., Georgia Tech
Defense
DE – Harold Landry, sr., Boston College
DE – Bradley Chubb, sr., N.C. State
DT – Dexter Lawrence, so., Clemson
DT – Christian Wilkins, jr., Clemson
LB – Micah Kiser, sr., Virginia
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, so., Miami
LB – Tremaine Edmunds, jr., Virginia Tech
CB – Tarvarus McFadden, jr., Florida State
CB – Jaire Alexander, jr., Louisville
S – Derwin James, so., Florida State
S – Quin Blanding, sr., Virginia
Special Teams
PK – Michael Badgley, jr., Miami
P – A.J. Cole III, jr., N.C. State
SP – Quadree Henderson, jr., Pitt
2017 All-ACC Preseason Team Voting
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson, Louisville 132; Deondre Francois, FSU 29; Eric Dungey, Syracuse 3; Daniel Jones, Duke 2; Ryan Finley, N.C. State 1.
Running Back
Mark Walton Miami, 127; Dedrick Mills, Georgia Tech 75; Jacques Patrick, FSU 38; Travon McMillian, Virginia Tech 24; Nyheim Hines, N.C. State 19; Jeremy Smith, Louisville 16; Shaun Wilson, Duke 16; Jon Hilliman, Boston College 10; Clinton Lynch, Georgia Tech 4; Dontae Strickland, Syracuse 2; Qua Searcy, Georgia Tech 2; George Aston, Pitt 1.
Wide Receiver
Deon Cain, Clemson 103; Ahmmon Richards, Miami 77; Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech 68; Hunter Renfrow, Clemson 44; Jaylen Smith, Louisville 44; Nyqwan Murray, FSU 33; Ervin Philips, Syracuse 24; Jester Weah, Pitt 22; Auden Tate, FSU 22; T.J. Rahming, Duke 13; Austin Proehl, UNC 12; Ricky Jeune, Georgia Tech 10; Steve Ishmael, Syracuse 9; Kelvin Harmon, N.C. State 7; Doni Dowling, Virginia 4; Stephen Louis, N.C. State 3; Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia 3; Thomas Jackson, UNC 2; Jeff Smith, Boston College 1.
Tight End
Cam Serigne, Wake Forest 96; Chris Herndon, Miami 29; Ryan Izzo, FSU 23; Brandon Fritts, UNC 6; Daniel Helm, Duke 5; Tommy Sweeney, Boston College 4; Carl Tucker, UNC 4.
All-Purpose
Jaylen Samuels, N.C. State 124; Quadree Henderson, Pitt 43.
Offensive Tackle
Mitch Hyatt, Clemson 123; Brian O'Neill, Pitt 83; Bentley Spain, UNC 32; Rick Leonard, FSU 20; Geron Christian, Louisville 14; Brock Ruble, FSU 13; Tyler Jones, N.C. State 9; Evan Lisle, Duke 8; Sean Pollard, Clemson 8; Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest 6; Andrew Marshall, Georgia Tech 6; Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech 5; Justin Herron, Wake Forest 4; Jahaziel Lee, Georgia Tech 2; Lukayus McNeil, Louisville 1.
Offensive Guard
Tyrone Crowder, Clemson 123; Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech 52; Tony Adams, N.C. State 50; KC McDermott, Miami 22; Landon Dickerson, FSU 22; Parker Braun, Georgia Tech 16; Alex Officer, Pitt 13; R.J. Prince, UNC 7; Phil Haynes, Wake Forest 7; Taylor Hearn, Clemson 6; Will Bryan, Georgia Tech 5; Alex Bookser, Pitt 5; Tommy Hatton, UNC 4; Chris Lindstrom, Boston College 2.
Center
Alec Eberle, FSU 54; Jon Baker, Boston College 51; Austin Davis, Duke 32; Eric Gallo, Virginia Tech 21; Cam Dillard, UNC 9.
Defensive End
Harold Landry, Boston College 111; Bradley Chubb, N.C. State 101; Josh Sweat, Florida State 31; Clelin Ferrell, Clemson 27; Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest 13; Brian Burns, Florida State 11; Kentavius Street, N.C. State 8; KeShun Freeman, Georgia Tech 6; Vinny Mihota, Virginia Tech 6; Chad Thomas, Miami 6; Joe Jackson, Miami 5; Andrew Brown, Virginia 4; Malik Carney, UNC 4; Antonio Simmons, Georgia Tech 1.
Defensive Tackle
Christian Wilkins, Clemson 105; Dexter Lawrence, Clemson 105; Derrick Nnadi, Florida State 54; Demarcus Christmas, Florida State 12; R.J. McIntosh, Miami 11; Tim Settle, Virginia Tech 10; Drew Bailey, Louisville 9; Kendrick Norton, Miami 9; B.J. Hill, N.C. State 8; Mike Ramsay, Duke 5; Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech 3; Aaron Crawford, UNC 2; Chris Slayton, Syracuse 1.
Linebacker
Micah Kiser, Virginia 89; Shaquille Quarterman, Miami 78; Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech 60; Zaire Franklin, Syracuse 33; Kendall Joseph, Clemson 29; Andrew Motuapuaka, Virginia Tech 24; Jacob Pugh, FSU 22; Matthew Thomas, FSU 20; Ben Humphreys, Duke 19; Stacy Thomas, Louisville 17; Ro'Derrick Hoskins, FSU 16; Connor Strachan, Boston College 14; Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson 13; James Hearns, Louisville 12; Joe Giles-Harris, Duke 10; Airius Moore, N.C. State 9; Andre Smith, UNC 9; Mook Reynolds, Virginia Tech 5; Jaboree Williams, Wake Forest 4; Zach McCloud, Miami 4; Michael Pinckney, Miami 4; Parris Bennett, Syracuse 2; Trevon Young, Louisville 2; Jordan Mack, Virginia 2; Brant Mitchell, Georgia Tech 2; Cole Holcomb, UNC 1; Ty Schwab, Boston College 1.
Cornerback
Tarvarus McFadden, FSU 117; Jaire Alexander, Louisville 104; M.J. Stewart, UNC 27; Ryan Carter, Clemson 19; Greg Stroman, Virginia Tech 18; Adonis Alexander, Virginia Tech 13; Bryon Fields Duke 12; Tim Harris, Virginia 5; Lance Austin, Georgia Tech 5; Avonte Maddox, Pitt 4; Bryce Hall, Virginia 4; Mike Stevens, N.C. State 4; Kamrin Moore, Boston College 2.
Safety
Derwin James, FSU 126; Quin Blanding, Virginia 88; Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech 19; Jordan Whitehead, Pitt 17; Jessie Bates, Wake Forest 15; Van Smith, Clemson 11; Nate Andrews, Florida State 8; Chucky Williams, Louisville 8; Trey Marshall, FSU 7; Donnie Myles, UNC 6; Jaquan Johnson, Miami 4; Shawn Boone, N.C. State 4; Alonzo Saxton, Duke 4; Lawrence Austin, Georgia Tech 4; Juan Thornhill, Virginia 3; Corey Griffin, Georgia Tech 3; Myles Dorn, UNC 2; Antwan Cordy, Syracuse 2; Jeremy McDuffie, Duke 2; A.J. Gray, Georgia Tech 1.
Placekicker
Michael Badgley, Miami 52; Ricky Aguayo, FSU 34; Joey Slye, Virginia Tech 31; Greg Huegel, Clemson 29; Mike Weaver, Wake Forest 17; Blanton Creque, Louisville 4.
Punter
A.J. Cole, N.C. State 33; Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse 31; Tommy Sheldon, UNC 25; Mason King, Louisville 22; Dom Maggio, Wake Forest 18; Ryan Winslow, Pitt 16; Logan Tyler, FSU 13; Austin Parker, Duke 9.
Specialist
Quadree Henderson, Pitt 98; Nyheim Hines, N.C. State 29; Shaun Wilson, Duke 14; Braxton Berrios, Miami 13; Sean Riley, Syracuse 5; Joe Reed, Virginia 4; J.J. Green, Georgia Tech 3; Michael Walker, Boston College 1.
