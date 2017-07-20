NC State enters football season a step ahead of ACC rivals Duke, UNC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans Pause 3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration 1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute 0:54 Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson during the National Championship parade in Clemson 2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us 0:37 Clemson fans arrested after national championship game 1:12 Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship 1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship 0:59 Clemson students react to touchdown that takes lead over Alabama in National Championship Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Duke Football coach David Cutcliffe discussed the upcoming season during the Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview where people hear from the UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU and East Carolina football coaches. Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

Duke Football coach David Cutcliffe discussed the upcoming season during the Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview where people hear from the UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU and East Carolina football coaches. Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com