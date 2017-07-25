Watch Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen connect in impressive #DriveByDunkChallenge video

Trevon Duval, one of the nation’s top prep point guards, came to Duke to set up Grayson Allen for buckets.
But the two used the #DriveByDunkChallenge to reverse that plan. The challenge is the latest Internet fad, and consists of at least two people driving around until they find a random hoop, then getting out to dunk a basketball while another person records it.
In a video Duke posted on social media Tuesday, Allen throws a pass through a car’s sunroof to Duval, who grabs the basketball and slams it through a homeowner’s driveway basket.
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 25, 2017
#DriveByDunkChallenge
cc: @GraysonJAllen and @DatGuy_Trey pic.twitter.com/npHwUr5mOR
Allen, a senior guard, is Duke’s most experienced player this season. Duval, a guard from IMG Academy in Delaware, is the newcomer, part of a freshman class brought into help Duke challenge for another ACC championship.
Duval’s only been in Durham a few weeks, but he and Allen have already developed impressive chemistry together.
