Screen grab from video of Duke’s Grayson Allen and Trevon Duval, pictured, participating in the #DriveByDunkChallenge.
ACC

Watch Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen connect in impressive #DriveByDunkChallenge video

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

July 25, 2017 5:11 PM

DURHAM

Trevon Duval, one of the nation’s top prep point guards, came to Duke to set up Grayson Allen for buckets.

But the two used the #DriveByDunkChallenge to reverse that plan. The challenge is the latest Internet fad, and consists of at least two people driving around until they find a random hoop, then getting out to dunk a basketball while another person records it.

In a video Duke posted on social media Tuesday, Allen throws a pass through a car’s sunroof to Duval, who grabs the basketball and slams it through a homeowner’s driveway basket.

Allen, a senior guard, is Duke’s most experienced player this season. Duval, a guard from IMG Academy in Delaware, is the newcomer, part of a freshman class brought into help Duke challenge for another ACC championship.

Duval’s only been in Durham a few weeks, but he and Allen have already developed impressive chemistry together.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

  Comments  

