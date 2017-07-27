Duke, UNC and NC State could wind up with some of these top basketball recruits

As the 2018 basketball recruiting class comes into focus, here are some hot names North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke fans should know:
Marvin Bagley III
Bagley is the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to 247sports’ composite rankings. The 6-10, 190-pound power forward from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Calif., has played for three different high schools in three years. Bagley finished the Nike EBYL tour this summer averaging 25.5 points and 14.7 rebounds per game.
He reportedly could reclassify to the 2017 recruiting class.
Bagley is interested in Southern California, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and Duke, which he visited last week. He also plans to visit USC, Arizona, and is expected to visit Kentucky.
Zion Williamson
Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, is a 6-7, 230-pound small forward from Spartanburg, S.C., who has made a name for himself this past year with his viral dunks. Williamson averaged 37 points and 13 rebounds last season to lead Spartanburg Day to a second straight S.C. Independent Schools 2A state championship. Williamson is interested in Duke, UNC, Clemson, Kentucky, Kansas and others.
Cameron Reddish
Reddish is the No. 4 recruit in the nation. The 6-8, 195-pound small forward, from Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for John Calipari’s USA U19 team that finished third at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo on Sunday. Along with Duke, Reddish is interested in Arizona, Connecticut, Kentucky and Miami.
Romeo Langford
Langford is the No. 5 recruit in the nation and the top shooting guard in the class of 2018. The 6-5, 191-pound player, from New Albany High in Indiana, averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game his junior season. Langford also played for the USA U19 team under Calipari. He is interested in Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Indiana, Kansas and Kentucky.
Moses Brown
Brown is the No. 7 recruit in the nation and the top center in the class of 2018. The 7-foot, 210-pound player, from Archbishop Molloy in Jamaica, N.Y., is interested in Duke, Florida, Maryland, Indiana and Kansas.
Darius Garland
Garland is the No. 8 recruit in the nation. On Saturday, the 6-1, 170-pound point guard announced his top six schools, which include Duke, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Kansas, UCLA and Kentucky. Garland, who plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., has said he’d like to play with No. 12 recruit Tre Jones in college, and the two could complement each other with Garland as more of a combination guard.
“I mean, it’s a lot of us who are trying to make a package deal out of each other,” Garland said at the Nike Peach Jam earlier this month. “Cameron Reddish, Tre Jones, me and Marvin (Bagley), we played together a few years back so we’ve been talking about it. Me and Romeo (Langford) have a really good connection, so I’m trying to get him over with me, too. Wherever I go, I want him to come with me.”
Tre Jones
Jones is a 6-7, 171 point guard and the No. 12 recruit in the nation. He averaged 23 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds per game at Apple Valley High School in Saint Paul, Minn. During his sophomore season, he played with Duke incoming freshman Gary Trent Jr. He is interested in Duke, Minnesota, Ohio State, UCLA and Southern California.
Coby White
White, the No. 25 recruit in the nation and top-ranked player in the state, is a 6-5, 190-pound combo guard who committed to UNC in July 2016. White plays for Greenfield School in Wilson, where he averaged 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He was the 2016-17 boys basketball N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.
David McCormack
McCormack is the No. 41-ranked recruit in the Class of 2018, according to 247sports’ composite rankings. The 6-9, 290-pound center played for Oak Hill Academy in Mount of Wilson, Virginia this past season. According to the school’s website, he averaged 10.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a junior. He is interested in Duke, Oklahoma State, Georgetown, Kansas and Maryland.
Jairus Hamilton
Hamilton, who plays for Cannon High School in Concord, is the No. 50 recruit in the nation and the fifth ranked player in the state. The 6-8, 209-pound small forward averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists per game last season. He is interested in N.C. State, Duke, UNC, Arizona and California.
Rechon Black
Black, who’s 6-7 and 180-pounds, committed to UNC in Jan. 2016. He’s the No. 69 recruit in the nation and No. 8 in the state. He will play his senior year at Concord’s Cox Mill High School after transferring from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. Black is originally from Concord.
