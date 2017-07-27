This UNC basketball star asks Tar Heel football recruit, Why not Carolina?

William Barnes, a four-star North Carolina football target, and one of the top offensive tackles in the class of 2018, tweeted this week that there’s “big news coming soon.”
The fifth-ranked offensive tackle in the country is expected to make his college decision soon — and Joel Berry, the UNC basketball star senior guard who’s from the same Florida city as Barnes, seems to hope he’ll end up a Tar Heel like he did.
After someone tweeted to Berry about leaving his hometown for Chapel Hill, Berry responded: “I mean why not?? I did and look what happened #CarolinaWay.”
Big news coming soon stay tuned— (@barneswilliam7) July 26, 2017
I mean why not?? I did and look what happened #CarolinaWay— Joel Berry II (@JoelBerryII) July 26, 2017
Barnes, a 6-4, 312-pound U.S. Army All-American, is interested in UNC, Florida, Florida State and Ohio State.
Both Berry and Barnes are from Apopka, Fla., near Orlando.
It’s unclear where Barnes will go, but 75 percent of the experts on 247sports think he will pick Florida. Only 25 percent think UNC has a chance.
