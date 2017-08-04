David Cutcliffe says Duke’s kicking situation is a ‘four-ring circus’ — and other observations

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention Pause 1:23 Former CMPD cop shares fashion secrets for men 0:55 Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 1:18 Airbnb users on the rise in Columbia for solar eclipse travelers 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 2:11 Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe talks about the upcoming season for the Blue Devils during ACC Football Kickoff Media Day in Charlotte, NC, Friday, July 14, 2017. Courtesy of ACC

Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe talks about the upcoming season for the Blue Devils during ACC Football Kickoff Media Day in Charlotte, NC, Friday, July 14, 2017. Courtesy of ACC