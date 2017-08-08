Trinity’s Joey Baker, right, shoots over Cape Fear’s Henry Odunze during the NCISAA 1A boys championship basketball game in 2016.
Trinity’s Joey Baker, right, shoots over Cape Fear’s Henry Odunze during the NCISAA 1A boys championship basketball game in 2016. Christine Adamczyk newsobserver.com
How to watch basketball recruits Joey Baker, Cameron Reddish, Darius Garland on TV tonight

By Jonathan M. Alexander

August 08, 2017 6:02 PM

If you want to watch some of the top Duke and North Carolina basketball recruits from the class of 2018 and ’19, you’ll have the chance Tuesday night.

UNC target Joey Baker, a 6-7, 190-pound small forward from Fayetteville, and Duke targets Darius Garland, Cameron Reddish, Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis will play in Under Armour’s first high school all-star game at 9 p.m. on ESPNU (or ESPN8: The Ocho, as it’s being called Tuesday).

Baker, who plays for Trinity Christian High School is ranked No. 22 in the class of 2019, according to 247sports’ composite rankings. He is also the top-ranked player in the state.

Garland is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2018. The 6-1, 170-pound point guard plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn.

Reddish, the No. 4 recruit in the nation, is a 6-8, 195-pound small forward, from Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for the USA U19 team that finished third at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Antoine, a 6-4, 175-pound combo guard, is ranked No. 7 in the class of 2019, and plays for Ranney School in Eatontown, N.J.

Lewis, a 6-5, 177-pound shooting guard, is ranked No. 4 overall and No. 1 at his position in the class of 2019. He is also interested in Kentucky, Kansas, Maryland and Florida.

The all-star game will be played Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

