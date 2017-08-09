Vernon Carey Jr., right, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in April.
Vernon Carey Jr., right, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in April. Mike Fender
Vernon Carey Jr., right, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in April. Mike Fender

ACC

It’s been a really good week for top basketball recruit Vernon Carey. Here’s why.

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

August 09, 2017 11:01 AM

Duke and North Carolina have both made it known this week that they want the No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 2019.

Vernon Carey Jr., a 6-10, 245-pound power forward announced on Twitter Monday that UNC had offered him a scholarship. And on Tuesday, Duke offered him one.

Carey plays for the University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He has offers from at least 15 other schools, and 100 percent of recruiting experts are predicting he will choose Miami.

UNC and Duke’s latest offers could make that interesting. Carey likely won’t make his decision for at least another year.

Carey made a visit to the Triangle in December, when his team played at the John Wall Invitational at Broughton High School. In one of the games, Carey hit a buzzer beating layup, to beat Cary High School in overtime 71-69.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans 1:02

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans
Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility 3:09

Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility
Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute 1:02

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

View More Video