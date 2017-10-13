Read the NCAA’s final ruling on UNC’s long-running academic scandal

More Videos 6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates Pause 2:43 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 0:23 Only York County state prison closing 0:25 Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 2:19 Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 1:04 4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UNC academic scandal explained The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was extensively investigated by the NCAA for a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was extensively investigated by the NCAA for a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. McClatchy Video Lab and The News & Observer

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was extensively investigated by the NCAA for a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. McClatchy Video Lab and The News & Observer