What UNC’s Roy Williams, Larry Fedora and others are saying about the NCAA’s ruling

Here’s the reaction from North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham, football coach Larry Fedora, men’s basketball coach Roy Williams and women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell on the NCAA’s decision not to levy major sanctions against UNC:

Bubba Cunningham

“We are glad the case is over, and appreciate the time and effort the Committee members took in examining the complete record of the case. I want to thank Chancellor Folt and my colleagues in the administration and faculty, our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our tremendous Carolina community for their support. Carolina Athletics is an important and meaningful part of campus life, and we look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission of inspiring and educating through athletics.”

Larry Fedora

“I want to thank Bubba Cunningham, Vince Ille and Chancellor Folt for their leadership throughout this process, I am glad that we will be able to put this behind us and move forward as a university and football program.”

Roy Williams

“We’re certainly thankful the case has been decided and this great University can move forward. We appreciate the hard work and effort from so many people in presenting the facts of the case to the Committee. I thank Chancellor Folt and Bubba (Cunningham) for their leadership. This is my alma mater and I love it deeply. We’ve all learned to be a better university from this case. Now we can focus completely on our mission of teaching and coaching our student-athletes and helping the university reach its dreams and goals.”

Sylvia Hatchell

“We’re just so excited to put this past us so we can concentrate on coaching these outstanding young ladies. I want to thank Chancellor Folt for her support and leadership. Everyone at the University, from Bubba Cunningham to the folks in compliance, worked together as a team to resolve this matter. Our basketball team is working hard in the preseason and we look forward to the start of the season.”