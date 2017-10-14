Virginia staves off late comeback to beat UNC

The celebration for North Carolina didn’t spill over into Saturday.
Virginia’s Kurt Benkert passed for 249 yards and two scores, including an 81-yard touchdown throw to Olamide Zaccheaus in the third quarter, as the Cavaliers edged the Tar Heels 20-14 at Kenan Stadium.
On Friday, there was happiness and relief at UNC when the NCAA announced no sanctions would be levied after years of investigations into academic-fraud allegations. The mood was buoyant Friday night when UNC coach Roy Willams and the basketball team raised its 2017 NCAA championship banner at “Late Night with Roy” in the Smith Center.
But football has been another matter this season, and the Tar Heels now dropped to 1-6 after a fourth straight loss and 0-4 in the ACC.
Freshman tailback Michael Carter, who rushed for a 157 yards, gave the Tar Heels a needed spark early in the second half with a 56-yard run that set up a touchdown and then a 47-yard run for a score. But UNC could get little elsewhere offensively as quarterback Brandon Harris, given the start by UNC coach Larry Fedora, had three passes picked off.
The Tar Heels did threaten late after recovering a Benkert fumble at the UNC 27, but Harris was sacked on fourth down at the Virginia 38. The Tar Heels wanted a face-mask call against Virginia on the sack, but there was no flag.
The Tar Heels had won seven straight in the series and were ranked No. 22 a year ago when they ripped Virginia 35-14 in Charlottesville, Va. But injuries and inconsistent play have hamstrung UNC this season while the Cavs (5-1, 2-0 ACC) are having their best start in a decade under second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall.
The first half was a grinding game that had some hard hits but a dearth of sparkling offensive plays. That changed quickly in the second half.
Carter ripped off the 56-yard run for the Tar Heels, then had a 1-yard touchdown run to put UNC on the board.
Later in the third quarter, Carter broke off the 47-yard TD run down the left side. Just like that, he had six carries for 122 yards and two scores in the game, and the Tar Heels had the 14-10 lead.
The Cavaliers had an answer: Zaccheaus’ 81-yard catch-and-run down the right sideline late in the third quarter – two UNC defenders missing a chance to tackle him – then a 27-yard field goal by A.J. Mejia early in the fourth for a 20-14 lead.
Virginia methodically took the 10-0 halftime lead. Benkert’s 10-yard pass to tight end Evan Butts was ruled a touchdown late in the first half after a review, and Mejia had a 20-yard field goal after a long Virginia drive.
The Cavs ran 41 plays to UNC’s 25 in the first half and held the ball for more than 19 minutes.
Nothing fancy for Virginia in the half. The Cavs’ longest run was 13 yards and the longest completion for 16. Then again, UNC’s longest plays in the half were a 9-yard runs by Harris and Jordon Brown and a 9-yard catch by Brandon Fitts.
Comments