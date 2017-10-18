Duke’s Coach K says Trump not accountable to anyone – but he should be

While discussing the NCAA’s power structure and its impact on college basketball Wednesday, Mike Krzyzewski stressed the importance of accountability.
The Duke basketball coach talked about his own accountability to his bosses at the university, then went into talking about the nation’s power structure and President Donald Trump’s place in it.
“In our world,” Krzyzewski said during a speech to the Durham Sports Club, “we’re usually accountable to somebody. Eventually all of us are accountable to our maker. I think the only person in our country who’s not accountable to anybody is our president. Although he should realize he’s accountable to all people. We only get a chance once every four years to make that determination.”
Krzyzewski is registered as unaffiliated on the state’s voting records databases. The online database, which shows voting history since 2002, reveals he’s voted in the last four presidential elections.
This isn’t the first time this month Krzyzewski has publicly referenced Trump. During a press conference on Oct. 3, he brought up the president when discussing the best way to influence change.
“The biggest thing that you can pull, and I wish our president would understand, is economic pressure,” Krzyzewski said. “You don’t have to destroy everybody. You can make them hurt with economic pressure. You’ve got to be careful about all those things.”
